GBP/USD Current price: 1.2412
- UK PM Johnson will announce this Sunday the government’s plan to ease lockdown measures.
- GBP/USD holding above 1.2400 but unable to extend its gains.
The GBP/USD pair has managed to post a modest advance by the end of the week but was unable to fully reverse previous losses, ending it the red just above the 1.2400 level. The UK has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, amid PM Johnson’s initial “herd immunity” strategy that proved wrong. The kingdom entered a lockdown too late, and this Sunday, Johnson is expected to announce the government’s plan to unlock the UK economy in stages. Ramping up testing is still an unsolved issue in the UK ahead of a slow return to normal. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that it has briefly pierced the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2350, but held above it at the end of the week. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is below a flat 20 DMA, while technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking directional strength. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has failed to overcome its 100 SMA but remains above the 20 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators lost bullish strength after entering positive ground, indicating limited buying interest around the pair.
Support levels: 1.2390 1.2350 1.2310
Resistance levels: 1.2430 1.2485 1.2520
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
