GBP/USD Current price: 1.2884
- EU Commission set to start legal actions against the UK for breaching the Withdrawal Agreement.
- UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 54.1 in September.
- GBP/USD holds on to a positive stance yet limited by Brexit jitters.
The GBP/USD pair is trading a handful of pips below the 1.2900 level by the end of the American session, little changed for the day. However, it reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2978 from where it fell to 1.2819. Brexit headlines were behind the wide intraday range, with the sterling getting a boost from optimistic London authorities towards a deal. The following slump came after the European Commission announced it will send a “letter of formal notice” to start legal actions against the UK for breaching the Withdrawal Agreement. By the end of the day, it is clear that there is no common ground on fisheries and a level playing field.
British PM Johnson's spokesman reiterated that they are committed to working through the Joint Committee to find a solution to Northern Ireland protocol. In the data front, the UK Markit Manufacturing PMI shows that activity expanded less-than-expected in September, as the index was downwardly revised to 54.1. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds on to positive ground but continues to lack follow-through. The 4-hour chart shows that it settled above the 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one losing bullish strength above the larger one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere holding just above their midlines. As it has been happening lately, the next movements will likely depend on Brexit headlines instead than on technical readings.
Support levels: 1.2865 1.2820 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2985 1.3030
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7200 as the greenback remains pressured
The lack of progress in a US stimulus aid package hurt the American currency. Commodity-linked currencies outperformed European ones.
XAU/USD runs into supply at a 50% mean reversion confluence
There has been a whirlwind of political headlines throughout the day which has made for a turbulent session or two in the financial and commodity markets.
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7200 as the greenback remains pressured
The lack of progress in a US stimulus aid package hurt the American currency. Commodity-linked currencies outperformed European ones.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations
The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516.
WTI slumps to fresh two-week lows below $38
After rising nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spent the first half of the day consolidation its gains near $40. However, with the market mood turning sour during the American session, the WTI fell sharply and touched its lowest level in two weeks $37.60 before recovering modestly.