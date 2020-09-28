GBP/USD Current price: 1.2833
- BOE’s Ramsden dismissed chances of using negative rates in the near term.
- Brexit trade talks will resume this Tuesday with representatives cautiously optimistic.
- GBP/USD pulled back from a daily high of 1.2929, but bulls retain control.
Pound longs returned with a vengeance this Monday, driving GBP/USD to 1.2929 its highest in almost a week. The pair got boosted by mounting hopes for a UK-EU trade deal, as representatives from both economies head into the ninth round of talks with cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman stated that a deal is still possible while there remains much to be done. The British currency found additional support in comments from BOE’s Ramsden who dismissed chances of using negative rates in the near-term.
The UK macroeconomic calendar was empty at the beginning of the week, and this Tuesday it will offer some minor figures, as the UK will publish Mortgage Approvals and money data from August.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.2835 at the end of the day, as the dollar recovered some of its attractiveness in the last trading session of the day. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair was rejected by selling interest aligned around a bearish 100 SMA, currently at 1.2900. The 20 SMA gains some bullish strength below the current level, while technical indicators retreat from overbought levels but hold above their midlines. Overall, the upside remains favored, as long as Brexit-related hopes persist.
Support levels: 1.2820 1.2770 1.2715
Resistance levels: 1.2900 1.2940 1.2990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD not out of the woods despite a modest bounce
AUD/USD advanced on easing greenback’s demand, trading at around 0.7070 as a new day starts. A scarce Australian macroeconomic calendar leaves the pair in the hands of sentiment.
Gold: Don't get too excited there are still some key levels to break
Gold has pushed higher on Monday as there has been a good retracement in the greenback at the start of the week. The price has been making lower lows and lower highs since hitting the all-time high back on 6th August.
USD/JPY holds on to the higher ground, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair has spent Monday consolidating near its recent highs, unable to attract investors. Eyes turn to September Tokyo inflation.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI bulls may be running against the wind while price is respecting trendline support
The price of oil is trading on the bid around $40.47 at the time of writing, some 0.95% higher having travelled from a low of $39.80 and scoring the highest levels since the 21st Sep.