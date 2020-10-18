GBP/USD Current price: 1.2917
- UK PM Johnson said that local business should get ready for an Australia-type deal with the EU.
- EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier´s visit to London this week put at doubt.
- GBP/USD is technically bearish, could extend its slump towards the 1.2800 price zone.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses by the end of the week, ending the day unchanged yet around 1.2915, down from its Monday’s opening. The British Pound was hit by comments from UK PM Boris Johnson, who said that local business should get ready for an Australia-type deal with the European Union, “given the EU have refused to negotiate seriously.¨ Even further, he said that talks with the EU were over, adding that EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier should only come to London this week “if he is prepared to discuss all of the issues on basis of a legal text.” Barnier was due in London for talks with his counterpart, David Frost.
The United Kingdom didn’t publish relevant data on Friday and is due to a slow start of the week, as it will only release the October Rightmove House Price Index, while BOE’s member Cunliffe is scheduled to speak.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
According to the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair is neutral, as it spent the week trading above a flat 20 DMA, which holds above the larger ones, also directionless. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have retreated within positive levels, now hovering around their midlines. According to the 4-hour chart, the pair is at risk of falling, as it settled around a mildly bullish 100 SMA but below a bearish 20 SMA, as technical indicators turned south within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.2895 1.2850 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.2940 1.2995 1.3040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI oil ticks down from session highs at $40.90 after Baker Hughes data
Front-month WTI futures ae ticking down from session highs $40.90 after Baker Hughes reported the fifth consecutive increase in oil rigs. The US benchmark oil price had bounced up from session lows at $40.04 to erase previous losses.