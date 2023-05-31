GBP/USD: Bearish correction (B) is half completed

It is assumed that the GBPUSD pair can build a corrective cycle wave IV.
Perhaps this correction takes the form of a triple zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. At the time of writing, the final primary wave Ⓩ is under development.
There is a high probability that the actionary wave Ⓩ will have the form of a standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C), as shown in the chart.
We see that the first wave (A) has already been built. After it, the market went down in correction (B). Wave (B) may take the form of a double zigzag and end near 1.200. At that level, it will be at 76.4% Fibonacci of impulse (A).
However, it is necessary to consider an alternative scenario in which the intermediate correction (B) is already fully completed. Thus, the market can move in an upward direction within the final intermediate wave (C).
The end of wave (C) is expected near 1.318. At the specified level, impulse waves (A) and (C) will be equal to each other.
We will continue to monitor the currency pair in the future.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.