GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2028
- The UK will release employment and inflation data this week.
- Speculation mounts about a UK election early November.
- GBP/USD to accelerate its slump on a break below 1.2020.
The British Pound collapsed on Friday, with the GBP/USD pair closing down for a fourth consecutive week just above a daily low of 1.2022. Trading at levels last seen in January 2017, Sterling was sold-off following the release of dismal UK data, as the preliminary estimate of Q2 GDP came in at -0.2%, worse than the flat reading expected. Also, Industrial Production fell in June by 0.1% MoM and by 0.6% YoY, while Manufacturing Production decreased by 0.2% MoM and by 1.4% YoY. Meanwhile, speculation mounts about a possible election in the UK, although it would be after the UK leaves the Union. PM Johnson is determined to leave on October 31 with or without a deal, while MPs will have to rush to try blocking a hard-Brexit when returning in September.
The UK has nothing in its macroeconomic calendar this Monday but will release fresh employment figures on Tuesday and July inflation on Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair daily chart shows that it broke to the downside after a consolidative phase, signaling higher chances of additional slides ahead. In the daily chart, technical indicators keep heading south despite being in oversold territory, while the pair is developing far below its moving averages, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the pair took a dive after repeatedly failing to overcome its 20 SMA, which now gains downward traction at around 1.2130, well below the larger ones. Technical indicators in this last time-frame offer sharp bearish slopes, with the RSI currently at 27. The decline could gain additional momentum on a break below 1.2020 while an upward corrective movement would likely meet sellers at around the mentioned 1.2130 level.
Support levels: 1.2020 1.1980 1.1930
Resistance levels: 1.2055 1.2090 1.2130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD extends slide, heads for lowest weekly close since 1985
Late on Friday, the Pound extended losses across the board with EUR/GBP approaching 0.9300 and GBP/USD hitting fresh 2-year lows under 1.2050.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.
Gold stalls on mixed trade headlines, bears eye a 23.6% Fibo level
Spot gold has travelled between a low of $1494.96 to a high of $1509.40 on Friday, ending Wall Street around 0.50% in the red as the precious metal struggles to maintain the bullish momentum, despite the DXY falling 0.20% on the day.