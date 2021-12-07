GBP/USD

On Tuesday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate found resistance at 1.3290. The event was followed up by a decline. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the pair had reached the 1.3240 level.

A continuation of the decline of the GBP against the USD might result in the rate once again testing the support zone at 1.3195/1.3210. The zone consists of the November 30 and December 3 low levels.

Meanwhile, a surge of the rate might find resistance in the 50-hour SMA at 1.3250, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3269, the 100-hour SMA at 1.3277 and the 1.3275/1.3290 zone. Above these levels, the 1.3300 mark and the 200-hour simple moving average are highly set to act as resistance.