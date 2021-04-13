GBP/USD
Since the middle of Monday's trading, the GBP/USD has been fluctuating sideways between the support of the zone near 1.3720 and the 55-hour simple moving average and the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3766 and the April 8 and 12 high levels.
If the pair manages to break resistance levels and surge higher, it would immediately face the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.3790. Above this level, there are no technical resistances as high as the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3861.
On the other hand, a passing of the 55-hour SMA and the support zone of 1.3720 could occur. In this case scenario, the pair could once again look for support in the March and April low level.
