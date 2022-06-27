EUR/GBP tests support
The pound inched higher as Britain’s retail sales showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in May. The euros came under pressure at 0.8640 for lack of momentum. The bulls have sought support in the demand zone between 0.8550 and 0.8570. A close above the said resistance could extend the rally to the recent peak at 0.8720, a step closer to a sustainable recovery in the medium-term. A bearish breakout though would send the euro to 0.8490 which is a key level to keep the two-month long recovery intact.
XAG/USD bounces off major floor
Silver recoups some losses as the US dollar takes a breather. On the daily chart, the price has struggled to lift offers around the 30-day moving average, suggesting prevailing selling interest. A drop below 20.90 has invalidated the mid-June rally. As buyers seek to bail out, the path of least resistance could be down. May’s low at 20.50 is the last support and its breach could trigger a broader sell-off towards 19.00. On the upside, 21.50 is the closest resistance and the triple top (22.00) a major level before a recovery could happen.
GER 40 attempts comeback
The Dax 40 bounces back as falling commodity prices ease inflation fears. Sentiment remains downbeat after the index fell through May’s low at 13300. However, a break above 13400 may prompt sellers to lift their feet off the pedal. The bulls will need to push past 13650 before the relief rally could gain traction. Otherwise, most buyers may be wary of going in with both hands for fear of catching a falling knife. On the downside, a fall below 12900 would trigger a new round of liquidation to March’s bottom next to 12500.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550, resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in the European session this Wednesday. The US dollar is falling as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit news
GBP/USD is extending the advance above 1.2300 in European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. Key US data awaited.
Gold holds steady near daily peak near $1,840 area, just below 200-DMA
Gold attracted some dip-buying after filling the weekly bullish gap and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading around the $1,840 region.
What’s next after cryptos meet stiff resistance
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience after its massive crash in the second week of June. Since then BTC has produced considerable gains over the past week and the start of a new week brings the promise of even higher returns.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!