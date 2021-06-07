GBP/JPY
The British Pound declined by 60 pips or 0.39% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. A breakout could occur through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern.
However, if the channel pattern holds, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate would make a brief pullback towards the resistance cluster at 155.24 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 as markets look for a direction
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 as the US dollar partially rebounds on Yellen's taper talk. Brexit concerns and UK reopening uncertainty hurts the pound. US President Biden is ready to interfere in the Brexit issue.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.