GBP/JPY

The British Pound declined by 128 pips or 0.84% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 151.00 level during Wednesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session.

However, a support level at 150.72 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.