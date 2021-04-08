GBP/JPY
The British Pound declined by 128 pips or 0.84% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 151.00 level during Wednesday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading session.
However, a support level at 150.72 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
