GBP/CAD traded lower yesterday after the BoE hiked interest rates but warned over recession risks to the UK economy. The dip brought the rate below the 1.5925 barrier, marked by the low of April 28th, a move that confirmed a forthcoming lower low on both the 4-hour and daily charts. This, combined with the fact that we can draw a downside resistance line from the high of February 22nd, paints a positive near-term picture.
Today, the rate rebounded somewhat after nearly hitting again support at 1.5775, and thus, we cannot rule out some further recovery, even back above 1.5925. However, as long as the pair stays below the aforementioned downside line, we will see decent chances for the bears to jump back into the action, perhaps from near the high of May 4th, at 1.6105. A possible slide from there could result in another test near the 1.5775 zone, the break of which would confirm another forthcoming lower low and perhaps set the stage for declines towards the low of August 1st, 2013, at 1.5583.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded and exited its below-30 zone, while the MACD, although below both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of bottoming. Both indicators detect slowing negative speed, which adds more credence to the view that some further recovery may be on the cards before the next leg south.
On the upside, we would like to see a clear recovery back above 1.6203 before we start examining a bullish-reversal case. This would not only confirm a forthcoming higher high on the daily chart, but also the break above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of February 22nd. The bulls could then get encouraged to test the 1.6290 hurdle, the break of which could carry extensions towards the 1.6435 or 1.6504 areas, marked as resistances by the highs of April 22nd and 14th, respectively.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.