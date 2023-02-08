Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
GBPAUD last price was £ 1.734792. In the short term GBPAUD has been negatively accelerating higher. In the long term GBPAUD has been decelerating lower. Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days. For every up day, there were 1.86 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3388% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4338% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.24% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.162% percent. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Sell £ 463,766 GBP, or 4.64 lots of GBPAUD, take profit at £ 1.7311 level with 50.0% odds for a £ 999 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.7385 with 50.0% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through O/N time horizon.
Intraday Predictions
GBP/AUD trend analysis
GBPAUD last price was £ 1.734792. The long term trend decelerating lower is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating higher. This trade goes short when the price was moving lower and decelerating over the past 20 days.
GBP/AUD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days. For every up day, there were 1.86 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3388% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4338% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.24% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.162% percent.
GBP/AUD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPAUD, is £ 1.723895 , and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.745689 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.7385 could trade and that £ 1.7311 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today £ 1.734792
-
Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.86 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3388%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4338%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.24% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.162% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been decelerating: -4.6784 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 40.36 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.2327 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -109.79 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0750
EUR/USD has failed to build on its early recovery gains and retreated below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and causes the pair to stretch lower as investors await Fedspeak.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD has failed to stabilize above 1.2100 and erased a portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid the souring market sentiment and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Markets will pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
Gold clings to modest daily gains at around $1,880
Gold price trades in a relatively tight range at around $1,880 on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar manages to stay resilient against its major rivals, the modest decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD limit its losses.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
Microsoft rises on AI search integration, gives jolt to NVDA, AMD stocks
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is riding high once more on Wednesday. Shares of the tech giant are up another 2.1% in Wednesday's premarket after Tuesday's news that it would be integrating artificial intelligence technology with its Bing search engine pushed the stock up 4.2%.