French industry is benefitting from helpful conditions. Production has been boosted by order books that have filled up since spring 2021 and by growing capacity to meet this demand. The INSEE January 2022 business survey showed that inventories of finished products had increased to nearly 84% of their normal level, something not seen since mid-2020.
This phenomenon is particularly visible in intermediate goods sectors. In chemicals, plastics and packaging (the ‘wood and paper’ segment), the percentage of current inventories in proportion of a normal level has bounced back even though it remains below this normal level. In metals and electrical equipment, very high inventory levels reflect very strong activity.
Alongside this, survey data suggest an improvement in the automotive and aeronautics sectors, particularly when it comes to order books. Most importantly, after two years of excess inventories, transport equipment (where aeronautics represents the biggest share) is seeing inventory levels return to normal, a factor that is in keeping with an acceleration in production.
All in all, inventory building has contributed to manufacturing production growth. Higher inventories suggest reduced shortages, although these have not yet been fully eliminated. Shortages have persisted over the past 18 months, favouring a transmission of the ensuing cost increases into consumer prices, weighing on households’ purchasing power. This is particularly true in the food products where, incidentally, inventory levels remain one-third below normal.
EUR/USD is battling 1.1300 as traders brace for the Fed's verdict, following a two-day downtrend. The US dollar licks wounds alongside the Treasury yields amid a typical pre-Fed cautious market. ECB's Lane dismissed concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation.
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, as the US dollar holds lower ground amid weaker yields. Concerns over Brexit and UK politics could cap the upside in the pound. Traders remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed decision.
A combination of factors dragged gold away from over two-month high touched on Tuesday. A recovery in the risk sentiment, Fed rate hike bets acted as a headwind for the commodity.
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.