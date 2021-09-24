This week saw several central banks announce their rate decisions, with most of them leaving them unchanged and only offering indications of when there could be a potential change in monetary policy. While focus remains on the FED decision and economic projections released this week, today’s speeches by members of the US central bank could have an unexpected impact on markets in the near future. The speakers include FED chairman Powell and vice chair Clarida, who could provide further information on the timing of a potential tapering, which as we have seen previously has had an impact on US indices, the US Dollar along with Gold and other commodities. After news emerged that the Chinese giant Evergrande failed to make coupon payments yesterday, it will be interesting to see if the US central bankers will downplay the situation or if it will be a topic for the FED to discuss in order to avoid concerns of a chain reaction spilling into other global markets.
German IFO disappoints ahead of federal elections
Today’s German IFO data came in below expectations with a reading of 98.8 compared to the expected 99.0 and below the previous reading of 99.6. While this could be considered another sign of a slowdown in economic recovery, it is important to note that this reading comes just before Sunday’s elections which will be the first after Merkel’s era. European markets reacted slightly to today’s IFO report but it will be worth keeping an eye on Germany’s election this weekend as we could see it have a far reaching impact on the Eurozone economy and markets across the continent.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn
Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership.