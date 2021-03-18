Both of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England vowed to keep liquidity plentiful and not to taper support in the face of rising inflation until they see prolonged signs of an economic recovery. The FOMC served up a surprise with the majority of the dots flat through 2023. Both USD and GBP fell sharply after their respective central banks' decisions before later stabilizing. Yet, it took little time for US 10 yr yields to regain 1.70% and hit a fresh 14-month high of 1.75%. Below are the key support/resistance levels suggested for fading USDJPY, EURUSD, NASDAQ and XAUUSD to the WhatsApp Broadcast Group during Wednesday's FOMC fireworks.
The market and the FOMC are on different pages. The market is pricing in an 80% chance of a hike before the end of 2022 and the Fed is saying there won't be a hike until 2024.
Powell tried to explain that the new reaction function for the Fed is to wait for data to show significant progress toward goals rather than relying on forecasts. He also repeatedly emphasized that they view the expected reopening rise in inflation as transitory.
The dollar sank across the board; 40 pips initially and then it continued lower. USD/CAD fell to a fresh 3-year low in the seventh day of selling.
The bond market struggled and long-dated yields initially rose on inflation fears but that later mostly reversed in an front-end led bull steepener. Naturally, stocks cheered the pledge for lower rates.
In the bigger picture, Powell and the FOMC continue to set them up for a clash with markets. He highlighted as much by saying that they won't achieve credibility on pledges to remain patient until they've proven it with actions rather than words.
So ultimately this push-and-pull between the Fed and markets will continue until sustained inflation materializes or the Fed's patience is rewarded. It's a poker game with market participants caught in between.
For now, expect the dollar to remain under pressure on the dovish Fed and for commodity currencies to remain bid.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Bulls continue to target 50% mean reversion of weekly bearish impulse
The daily chart shows the price is at a crossroad. At resistance, there is the possibility of a return back to test the support and would leave the price trapped.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.