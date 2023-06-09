The faster than expected jump in US initial jobless claims threw some cold water on the heated hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) pricing yesterday.
The S&P500 flirted with the 4300 mark, again, and the index is up by more than 20% since the last October dip, meaning that the S&P500 stocks stepped into the bull market regardless of the tightening Fed, rising yields, and the inverted yield curve.
The US dollar fell yesterday, as the jump in US initial jobless claims scaled the hawkish Fed expectations slightly back after two shock rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) had fueled them throughout the week and panicked the bulls who were hesitant to continue buying stocks at the current levels.
The softness of the US dollar, and the rally in the EURUSD to almost 1.0790 masked the sad growth figures revealed in the euro area yesterday. But the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely continue hiking rates and liquidity will drain by end June with TLTRO coming to maturity by the end of this month.
In Turkey, the Turkish lira was steady yesterday as Turkey continued burning its dollars to calm down the market’s nerves, but the USDTRY is pushing higher this morning again.
In China, soft inflation figures fueled rate cut expectations from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC).
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
Eurozone in recession, but why?
It appears that a technical recession has indeed materialized, although the statistical offices took some time to officially declare it. The slight decline of 0.1% in both the fourth and first quarters is rather minimal.