EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 1.1253.
Stop Loss: bove 1.1296.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|MA(50)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
EUR/USD chart analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is leveling off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1253. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1296. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD
German ZEW economic sentiment declined in December. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating?
German ZEW economic sentiment declined in December. The ZEW survey results showed German ZEW economic sentiment index declined to 29.9 for December from 31.7 for November. This is bearish for EURUSD.
