- EUR/USD has been on the back foot as Brexit enters a limbo state.
- US-Sino trade talks are also struggling and weighing on sentiment.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing uptrend support is lost.
Euro bears have ended their wait for new depressing economic figures – Brexit is taking care of it. And it is not the only thing that implies further falls for EUR/USD.
1) Brexit limbo
The UK parliament has rejected the government's plan to rush through the Brexit legislation and the UK will probably stay in the EU for longer. The EU will likely grant an extension to Brexit until January 31, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now have to decide if he wants to proceed with approving Brexit – he won a majority in the first vote of the deal – or head to elections.
Uncertainty about the next steps weighs on the pound and also the euro. The timeline may become clear only next week.
2) Slow trade talks
White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said that unresolved issues in the first phase of talks may spill over to the second phase. He added that there is "no update on China talks."
His comments have weighed on market sentiment, and the risk-off mood favors the safe-haven greenback over the common currency.
3) Uptrend support lost
The four-hour chart is showing that EUR/USD has dropped back below the uptrend that accompanied it since late September. After breaking higher last week, the currency pair has lost this line again. Moreover, momentum turned negative. EUR/USD continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bulls have not lost hope but are in retreat.
Some support awaits at 1.1115, which capped EUR/USD is early September. Further down, 1.1060 held it down earlier in October. The 1.10 level capped it four times at the beginning of the month and now works as support. 1.0940, 1.0905, and 1.0879 are next.
Resistance awaits at 1.1140, which was a swing high last week. The recent high of 1.1180 is a strong resistance line. Next, we find 1.1225, which held EUR/USD down in August.
All in all, there are reasons to see further EUR/USD losses.
Looking forward
Significant euro-zone events are scheduled for Thursday. Preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for October carry high expectations – and these may be proved wrong again.
The European Central Bank is set to leave its policy unchanged in President Mario Draghi's last decision. He may warn about economic deterioration. Germany has nominated Isabel Schnabel to the executive board of the ECB. Schnabel, considered a moderate, will replace Sabine Lautenschláger at the post. It may signal a shift in Germany opposition to loose monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.