- EUR/USD stays in the area of YTD lows just above 1.10.
- Developments from the Chinese coronavirus dictate the mood in markets.
- Markets’ focus now shifted to US data and upcoming FOMC meeting.
EUR/USD remains under pressure amidst the current environment of risk-off sentiment, where the safe havens remain broadly supported on the back of the developments from the Wuhan coronavirus and its potential implications on global growth, most particularly in China.
The pair has intensified the downside after breaking below key support levels, namely the 55-day and 100-day SMAs in past sessions, exposing the move to a deeper retracement. In addition, further weakness in the single currency came after the ECB delivered a somewhat dovish message at its meeting last Thursday.
Later in the day, US key data should keep the attention on the buck, while market participants warm up for the FOMC meeting due on Wednesday, as well as German/EMU advanced inflation figures, expected on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Short-term technical outlook
The ongoing leg lower in EUR/USD appears to have met some contention in the 1.10 neighbourhood for the time being. However, if the selling impetus regains steam, then the 1.0980 region – where is located November’s low – should return to the traders’ radar. In the broader picture, as long as the 55-day SMA - today at 1.1089 - caps the upside, the bearish stance on the spot is seen unchanged. Although not favoured in the short-term view, if bulls regain the upper hand, interim resistance is seen at the 100-day SMA at 1.1068. This area of resistance is reinforced by the proximity of the 3-month resistance line. Something to keep in mind: the RSI is close to the oversold territory, while the ADX at around 15, shows the current downtrend lacks (proper?) strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1000, focus on US data
EUR/USD holds steady near 2020 lows of 1.1010, as the bid tone around the US dollar picks up pace amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and likely EU-US trade deal.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves
GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.
Bitcoin moving on the razor edge
Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed
WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 109.00 mark, fresh session tops
USD/JPY pair regains traction amid fading safe-haven demand. A subdued USD price action might keep a lid on any strong gains. Traders now eye US economic data for some meaningful impetus.