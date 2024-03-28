EUR/USD Current price: 1.0789
- European Central Bank policymakers kept hinting at a rate cut coming next June.
- United States core PCE inflation foreseen steady at 2.8% YoY in February.
- EUR/USD settled below the 1.0800 mark, heading into the long weekend with a bearish tone.
The EUR/USD pair broke below the 1.0800 threshold on Thursday, reaching a fresh March low of 1.0774 during European trading hours. The pair bounced from such a low but retained its negative tone and settled in the 1.0790 price zone. The US Dollar benefited from hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments, as Governor Chris Waller confirmed the central bank is in no rush to trim rates.
The Euro, on the other hand, suffered from tepid local data, as Germany reported Retail Sales fell 2.7% YoY in February, much worse than the 0.8% slide anticipated. Comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Board member Fabio Panetta passed unnoticed. Panetta repeated that the risks to price stability in the Euro Zone are diminishing, materializing the conditions for starting to ease monetary policy. Several ECB officials have hinted at a rate cut in June, aligned with President Christine Lagarde.
The US Dollar shed some ground ahead of Wall Street’s opening as upbeat US data spurred risk appetite. The final estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was upwardly revised to 3.4% from the previous 3.2% estimate. Additionally, the country released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 22, which came in better than anticipated at 210K. Finally, the March Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was upwardly revised to 79.4, much better than the preliminary estimate of 76.5, while Pending Home Sales were up 1.6% MoM in February, beating expectations.
Most markets will remain closed on Friday due to the Easter Holiday, although the US will publish the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation figure, expected to remain stable at 2.8% Year over Year.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently developing below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0694/1.0981 rally at 1.0803, which skews the risk to the downside. The daily chart for EUR/USD shows the pair remains below all its moving averages, with a flat 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) converging with the next Fibonacci resistance level at 1.0835. Finally, technical indicators extended their slides within negative levels, maintaining their downward slopes and anticipating lower lows ahead.
In the near term, the 4-hour chart also supports a bearish extension, as EUR/USD keeps developing below all its moving averages while meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA. Meanwhile, the longer moving averages remain directionless above the shorter one. Lastly, technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels, reflecting increased selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0835 1.0870
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $2,200
Gold retreats from daily highs but holds comfortably above $2,200 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays near 4.2% after upbeat US data and makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Google starts indexing Bitcoin addresses
Bitcoin address data is live on Google search results after users realized on Thursday that the tech giant started indexing Bitcoin blockchain data. However, mixed reactions have followed the tech giant's reversed stance on the cryptocurrency.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.