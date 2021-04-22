EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2005
- The European Central Bank left rates unchanged, maintained a cautious outlook.
- Markit will release on Friday the preliminary estimates of its April PMIs.
- EUR/USD turned bearish in the near-term, could approach the 1.1900 area.
The greenback surged in the American session, posting gains against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair hit an intraday high of 1.2069 to close the day in the 1.2000 area after the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting failed to trigger some action. The ECB maintained rates unchanged as widely estimated, while President Lagarde repeated well-known concepts. European policymakers acknowledged signs of economic improvement but conditioned further progress to the pandemic developments. She also noted that the central bank didn’t discuss reducing the PEPP and that they will continue buying bonds at a faster pace.
US data was mixed. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 547K in the week ended April 16, beating the expected 617K. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 1.71 in March, also better than forecast. However, Existing Home Sales plunged 3.7% in March against an expected 0.8% advance. On Friday, the focus will be on the preliminary estimates of April Markit PMIs for the EU and the US. Business expansion is seen contracting in the EU but expanding in the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD is down within range, developing just below the 1.2000 level as risk aversion dominated the final trading session of the day. The near-term picture is bearish, as the pair is extending its decline below a 20 SMA that has lost directional strength. The longer moving averages remain well below the current level, and with the 100 SMA advancing above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, on the other hand, hold within negative levels, with the Momentum aiming to recover but the RSI heading south around 45. Another leg south should be expected on a break below the 1.1990 region, where the pair met intraday buyers several times this week.
Support levels: 1.1990 1.1950 1.1910
Resistance levels: 1.2045 1.2085 1.2130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour
EUR/USD is trading sub-1.2000 but near the figure, in a mixture of upbeat US employment data and plummeting Wall Street. US equities sunk following reports of US President JOE Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.