EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0938
- EU’s final Markit Manufacturing PMI at 33.4 in April.
- Wall Street set to open lower amid mounting tensions between de US and China.
- EUR/USD retains its positive bias in the short-term, bullish momentum limited.
The EUR/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, as the market kick-started Monday in risk-off mode. The pair’s decline was evident during the Asian session, although the pair found some stability around 1.0930 during London trading hours, after bottoming at 1.0923. Data coming from Europe was mixed, as the final version of the German April Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 34.5, although the one for the whole Union came down to 33.5. Also, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence index plunged to -41.8 in May, much worse than the -33.5 anticipated.
The US will publish today the ISM-NY Business Conditions index for April, previously at 12.9, and March Factory Orders, seen down by 9.8% when compared to a month earlier. Meanwhile, the market’s sentiment remains sour, with European indexes sharply down and Wall Street futures poised to open with losses. The catalyst for the negative tone is US President Trump, as he continues to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak, also menacing to end the trade deal, as the Asian country is not buying the agreed quotas.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The 4-hour chart for the EUR/USD pair showed that it bounced from around a bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger ones. The 100 and 200 SMA converge directionless at around 1.0880, providing dynamic support. Technical indicators in the meantime, remain within positive levels but lost their directional strength. Overall, the downside seems limited as long as the pair holds above the mentioned 1.0880 level.
Support levels: 1.0880 1.0830 1.0795
Resistance levels: 1.0920 1.0950 1.0995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid the gloomy mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday. US Factory Orders tumbled by 10.3% in March.
GBP/USD nearing 1.24 as global tensions mount
GBP/USD is approaching 1.24, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Cryptocurrencies: Dominance struggle intensifies
Dominance charts show high levels of stress in crypto market fundamentals. Bitcoin strives to win, while Ethereum strives to resist in front of the king. Ripple Ltd's poor results impact on an XRP lacking in positive news.
Gold: XAU/USD holds above $1700.00/oz, bullish
XAU/USD consolidates the advance originating from mid-March as the metal trades just above the 1700.00 mark but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart and above the 200 SMA. The level to beat for bulls is the 1740 resistance.
WTI climbs to 3-week highs near $23.00/bbl
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are prolonging the upbeat momentum at the beginning of the week beyond the $22.00 mark, advancing more than 12% at the time of writing.