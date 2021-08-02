EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1868
- Markit upwardly revised its Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and Germany.
- The official US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 59.5 in July from 60.6 previously.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and could extend its decline once below 1.1840.
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1860 price zone, little changed on a daily basis. It peaked at 1.1896 during the European session, as better than expected data maintained the market’s mood on the positive side. The sentiment took a turn for the worse during American trading hours, amid signs of slowing economic progress in the US.
Markit published the final versions of its July Manufacturing PMIs. The EU index was upwardly revised to 62.8, although slightly down from the previous 63.4, indicating that growth remains strong. The German figure was revised to 65.9, also better than the previous 65.1. In the US, the Markit Manufacturing PMI resulted at 63.4, but the official ISM index contracted from 60.6 to 59.5. Nevertheless, the sector has grown for the fourteenth consecutive month.
There won’t be relevant data to take care of on Tuesday, with investors waiting for US-employment related figures later in the week. The EU will release the June Producer Price Index, while the US will unveil June Factory Orders.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has lost its bullish momentum. The 4-our chart shows that it is still holding above all of its moving averages, currently hovering around a bullish 20 SMA. The latter advances above the longer ones, with the 200 SMA heading south, somehow suggesting decreasing buying interest. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator has crossed its midline into negative levels, while the RSI is stable at around 54. The pair needs to advance beyond 1.1920 to actually turn bullish, while the risk will turn south on a bearish extension below 1.1840, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1805 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
