EUR/USD Current price: 1.0854
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot, although losses are limited ahead of US inflation data.
- The United States Durable Good Orders came in better than anticipated in February.
- EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 and lacks directional momentum in the near term.
The US Dollar maintained a weak tone throughout the first half of the day, helping the EUR/USD extend its modest advance towards the 1.0860 region during the European session. Major pairs have remained confined to tight ranges since the week started as the macroeconomic calendar has remained scarce and as market players fully price in central banks' monetary policy decisions.
The US Dollar remained indifferent despite better-than-anticipated United States (US) data. The country released Durable Goods Orders, up 1.4% in February, beating the 1.3% anticipated and reversing the previous 6.9% decline. This week's focus remains on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, scheduled for next Friday. Investors are cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation figure, hoping to get more clues on whether the central bank could finally trim the interest rates in June.
Earlier in the day, Germany released the GfK Consumer Confidence Survey, which showed that consumer confidence improved from -28.8 to -27.4 in April. However, the report had no impact on EUR/USD.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds on to modest gains but has made no progress. It keeps trading between Fibonacci levels, contained by the 38.2% retracement of the 1.0694/1.0981 rally at 1.0870, while currently above the 50% retracement of the same run at 1.0835. The bullish potential, however, remains limited according to technical readings in the daily chart. The 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) stand directionless around the aforementioned Fibonacci resistance, while an also flat 200 SMA hovers around 1.0830, all reflecting the absence of a clear trend. Furthermore, technical indicators remain below their midlines with divergent slopes yet still lack enough strength to confirm a directional movement.
The near-term picture is neutral. The 4-hour chart shows the Momentum indicator aiming to advance above its 100 level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned flat at around 51. Meanwhile, EUR/USD trades between directionless 100 and 200 SMAs, while the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope below the current price.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0795 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0870 1.0920 1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.