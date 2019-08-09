EUR/USD Forecast: Italy's issues counter trade war upside – more falls could come

- EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, at familiar levels.
- Italy's political crisis and trade tensions are in the limelight.
- Friday's four-hour chart points to marginal losses.
Another day and another European issue limits EUR/USD's potential gains – despite trade-related USD weakness. After German weak industrial production weighed on the euro, investors are worried about the imminent collapse of the Italian government. Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right Lega party, is keen on dissolving the coalition with the left-leaning 5-Star Movement. The odd alliance has had issues from the outset, and the leaders have clashed about a broad range of topics.
Salvini – which has gained popularity through his tough stance against migrants as interior minister – seemingly wants to take over as PM. The Italian media is suggesting October 13th as a potential election date. PM Giuseppe Conte currently refuses to step down and urges the two partners to stick together – yet to no avail.
Italy is the euro zone's third-largest economy and has a high debt burden. The country has been at loggerheads with the European Commission over its budget and politicians in Rome may make campaign promises that Brussels will not like.
Uncertainty is weighing on the euro and also pushing Italian bond yields higher – contrary to the trend of falling yields. Investors are now paying Germany to lend money to it for 30 years. Reports suggest that it may finally be ready to use its favorable lending conditions and open up its purse strings – at least to tackle the climate emergency. The "locomotive" of the euro-zone is struggling with a drop in industrial output and exports – as shown by fresh export figures.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the US-Sino trade is showing no signs of letting up. The administration refuses to grant Huawei – a Chinese telecom giant – licenses to operate in the US. The move comes in retaliation to Beijing's decision to halt purchases of US agricultural goods – which is retaliation for American tariffs. The only silver lining today is that People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the exchange rate of the yuan above expectations once again – showing some restraint.
The tit-for-tat steps weigh on sentiment, push money into the safety of bonds, and raise the chances of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve – thus pressuring the US dollar.
A grind down in the greenback may please President Donald Trump. The president tweeted that he is "not thrilled" by the strong dollar as it makes the US less competitive and repeated his calls for the Fed to act. The central bank will be watching today's release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) report for July. It serves as a warm-up for next week's main inflation data.
Overall, politics from Rome, through Washington and Beijing remain in the limelight.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD has slipped below a short uptrend support line we mentioned yesterday. More importantly, the world's most popular currency pair's momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative. On the other hand, it continues trading above the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at 1.1170, which provided some support earlier this week. 1.1135 is another notable cushion after it worked as such in late July. 1.1110 and 1.1101 were additional and more significant cushions in late July as well.
Some resistance awaits at 1.1220, which is where the 200 SMA meets the price. 1.1250 was the high point this week and may cap upside movement. The triple-top of 1.1285 is next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2100 as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2100 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Forex Today: Huawei limits weigh on sentiment as Trump wants a weaker dollar, UK GDP and Canadian jobs eyed
The market mood is mixed after the US is moving forward to limit Huawei. Markets are still digesting President Donald Trump's desire to see a weaker dollar. Uncertainty about elections weighs on the pound.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.