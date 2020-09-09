EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1805
- ECB policymakers are confident about economic recovery ahead of the central bank meeting.
- Equities ended the day with substantial gains, providing further support to the shared currency.
- EUR/USD could extend its decline sub-1.1700 if the recovery keeps stalling ahead of 1.1840.
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a 4-week low at 1.1752, to end this Wednesday with modest gains a handful of pips above the 1.1800 figure. The market’s sentiment was sour for most of the day, as AstraZeneca and the Oxford University announced they paused trials for its coronavirus vaccine amid “an unexplained illness” in one participant. The dollar changed course against all major rivals following news indicating that some ECB policymakers have become more confident in their forecasts for the region’s economic recovery, potentially reducing the need for more monetary stimulus this year. Also, equities put a halt to their latest rout, with Wall Street recovering nicely.
The macroeconomic calendar was scarce, as it only included the US JOLTS Job Openings, which were up in July 6.618M, better than the 6M expected. This Thursday, the focus will be on the ECB. The central bank is widely expected to maintain the status quo, and there’s some speculation that today headlines were a way to soften the impact of a not that dovish statement.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1833, but the intraday spike fell short of suggesting further gains ahead. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading lower below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, recovered from their daily lows, but lost directional strength within negative levels. The pair would need to accelerate above 1.1840 to turn bullish, while renewed selling pressure below 1.1760 while likely result in a steeper decline sub-1.1700.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1710 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1880 1.1925
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps pullback from monthly support to aim 0.7300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD stays well beyond two weeks’ low, flashed the previous day, to negate the weekly loss. US dollar weakness joins chatters concerning TikTok and ECB to amplify the early Wednesday’s bounce. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for September will be an immediate catalyst.
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 1.18 ahead of the ECB
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a fresh one-month low on speculation about an upcoming optimistic ECB. Nevertheless, bulls remain cautious ahead of the central bank’s decision.
Gold battles 21-day SMA to keep one-week high around $1,950
Gold prices ease from $1,950.90 after a two-day winning streak. Risk-tone remains positive with Wall Street cheering tech recovery during the pre-ECB optimism. A light calendar will entertain traders ahead of the ECB.
WTI recovers API-led losses above $38.00 with eyes on EIA data, risk-tone
WTI bounces off $37.92 after snapping five-day losing streak the previous day. Positive market sentiment ignores EIA’s downbeat demand forecast. Official inventory data can follow the private stockpile report and recall the bears.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.