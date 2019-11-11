EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1037
- Tensions around the US-China trade deal dented the market’s sentiment.
- German ZEW Survey expected to show an improvement in Economic Sentiment in November.
- EUR/USD trading a few pips above 1.1000, at risk of resuming its decline.
The EUR/USD para has managed to recover some ground this Monday, although the pair remains depressed a handful of pips above the 1.1000 level. The market’s mood took a turn to the worse amid growing uncertainty around a US-China trade deal. Nevertheless, and despite being usually seen as a safe-haven, the greenback edged lower against most major rivals, correcting its overbought conditions after last week’s rally.
The calendar was scarce, with no relevant data coming from the EU and the US, while this last, celebrated Veterans Day, although most markets were opened. This Tuesday, attention will be on the German November ZEW Survey, as Economic Sentiment in the country is seen bouncing from -22.8 to -13. For the whole EU sentiment, however, is seen plummeting to -32.5 from -25.3 previously. During the US afternoon, Federal Reserve’s Clarida will offer a speech on monetary policy, price stability and bond yields.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has settled a few pips above the 50% retracement of its October rally in the 1.1040 price zone. The short-term picture is bearish, according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, as the intraday advance stalled below converging 20 and 200 SMA, both providing dynamic resistance at around 1.1045. Indicators in the mentioned time-frame have corrected oversold conditions but lost strength upward within negative territory.
Support levels: 1.1015 1.0980 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1080 1.1110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure just above 1.1000
Despite easing demand for the greenback, the EUR/USD pair remained subdued, holding just above the 1.1000f figure. Speculative interest waiting for a catalyst.
GBP/USD surges on renewed Brexit hopes
The Sterling beat all of its rivals after Brexit Party’s leader, Nigel Farage, expressed support for Conservatives. Brexit deal coming post-elections?
USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street.
AUD/USD looks to end day modestly lower near 0.6850
The AUD/USD pair lost 50 pips last week and started the new week under modest bearish pressure as the AUD struggled to find demand amid the uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict and falling copper prices.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452.