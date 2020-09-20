EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1839
- Sluggish global economic growth to keep weighing on the market’s sentiment.
- Washington announced during the weekend the delay in TikTok ban.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish as lower lows hint increasing selling interest.
The EUR/USD pair closed a second consecutive week unchanged around 1.1840, as the dollar got to appreciate ahead of the close on upbeat US data combined with risk-off. The US published on Friday the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which improved in September to 78.9 from 74.1 in August. Meanwhile, US indexes fell for a third consecutive week, led by the tech-shares sell-off
Concerns gyrated around the absence of a coronavirus aid package, and renewed tensions between the US and China, after Washington ordered Google and Apple to remove TikTok and We-Chat from their platforms as of Sunday. Over the weekend, however, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced a one-week delay until September 27, amid a developing deal between the Chinese company and Oracle. Sluggish global growth amid the ongoing pandemic adds to the gloomy picture. The market’s sentiment will keep on leading financial markets these days as the macroeconomic calendar won’t include first-tier data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral according to the daily chart, as it spent the week around a directionless 20 DMA, although the larger ones keep heading north far below it. The Momentum indicator turned marginally lower around its midline while the RSI indicator stands flat around 54. In the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is neutral-to-bearish, with the pair trapped around congesting moving averages and indicators turning lower around their midlines.
Support levels: 1.1795 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1880 1.1915 1.1950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
