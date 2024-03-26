- A pretty dull session kept EUR/USD around the 1.0830 zone.
- The Dollar alternated gains with losses in line with the global markets.
- Investors’ attention remains on the US inflation tracked by the PCE.
The marginal advance in the Greenback prompted an equally tepid drop in EUR/USD, which gyrated around 1.0830, while the USD Index (DXY) looked sidelined in the low 104.00s.
The ups and downs in spot were accompanied by the generalized negative developments in US and German yields across the curve, while the monetary policy framework remained unchanged.
On the latter, both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are anticipated to initiate their easing cycles, possibly commencing in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may vary, leading to potentially different strategies between the two central banks. Nevertheless, the ECB is not expected to significantly lag behind the Fed.
Earlier in the week, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member of the 2024 FOMC, reiterated his view on the possibility of a rate cut within the year, emphasizing that the Fed "can afford to be patient" as long as the US economy remains robust. In contrast, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee expressed his anticipation of three rate cuts this year. Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who holds a permanent vote on the FOMC, stressed the importance of a cautious approach in determining the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts.
According to the FedWatch Tool offered by CME Group, the probability of a rate cut in June rose to nearly 64%.
On the other side of the road, ECB’s Board member Madis Muller suggested that the ECB is nearing the stage where it can begin to decrease rates, whereas his colleague Yannis Stournaras pointed out that there appears to be agreement for a rate cut in June.
Overall, the relatively subdued fundamentals of the euro area, coupled with the increasing likelihood of a “soft landing” of the US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, particularly as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures almost simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could experience a more pronounced correction, initially targeting its year-to-date low around 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November near the 1.0500 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the upside, the EUR/USD is expected to face early resistance at the March high of 1.0981 (March 8), followed by the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11) and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further gains from here could result in a December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
On the downside, a sustained break below the critical 200-day SMA at 1.0837 could lead to a deeper slide to the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14). After the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1), there is a weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), a 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level of 1.0400.
The 4-hour chart shows a marked bounce from recent tops near 1.0870. That said, the initial level of support is 1.0801, which comes before 1.0761. In contrast, the next upward barrier appears to be 1.0942, followed by 1.0963 and 1.0998. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stayed negative, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered near 45.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.