EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1693
- EU´s Markit September PMIs showed an unexpected contraction in economic activity.
- US Federal Reserve Chair’s Powell will testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19.
- EUR/USD maintains its bearish bias and could lose the 1.1600 threshold.
The EUR/USD pair has broken lower this Wednesday, falling to a daily low of 1.1671, a fresh two-month low. The dollar’s appreciation continues amid concerns about global economic growth as a second wave of coronavirus hits Europe while the pandemic gives no sign of receding in the US. The shared currency came under renewed selling pressure following the release of Markit Services PMIs, as the September preliminary estimates showed that activity in the region fell into contraction territory. The EU index came in at 47.6 from 50.5 in August. Manufacturing output was mixed across the Union, with the index improving from 51.7 to 53.7.
After Wall Street’s opening, the Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of the US September PMIs. Manufacturing output is seen at 53.2 from 53.1 previously, while services activity is seen contracting to 54.7 from 55. Later in the day, US Federal Reserve Chair Powell will testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is biased lower. The 4-hour chart shows that attempts to recover ground are now being rejected by sellers around 1.1720. Technical indicators have barely corrected oversold readings before resuming their declines, reflecting strong selling interest. Meanwhile, the pair keeps developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger ones.
Support levels: 1.1665 1.1620 1.1580
Resistance levels: 1.1730 1.1770 1.1810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.
XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860
Metal resumed their decline on Wednesday. Gold broke under $1,870/oz and tumbled to $1,864, the lowest in six weeks and slightly above the August low at $1,862.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.