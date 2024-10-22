EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0800 on Tuesday.

ECB President Lagarde will be speaking later in the day.

The near-term technical outlook remains bearish despite the latest recovery attempt.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and closed in negative territory. The pair clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0800 early Tuesday as investors await comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.74% 0.52% 0.82% 0.26% 0.68% 0.70% 0.28% EUR -0.74% -0.22% 0.08% -0.50% -0.04% -0.05% -0.45% GBP -0.52% 0.22% 0.29% -0.26% 0.18% 0.17% -0.17% JPY -0.82% -0.08% -0.29% -0.55% -0.13% -0.12% -0.49% CAD -0.26% 0.50% 0.26% 0.55% 0.42% 0.45% 0.07% AUD -0.68% 0.04% -0.18% 0.13% -0.42% 0.01% -0.34% NZD -0.70% 0.05% -0.17% 0.12% -0.45% -0.01% -0.36% CHF -0.28% 0.45% 0.17% 0.49% -0.07% 0.34% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk-averse market environment helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength on Monday, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.

ECB President Lagarde will participate in a conversation with Bloomberg journalist Francine Lacqua at 14:30 GMT. Comments from ECB policymakers showed on Monday that they keep an open-mind about lowering the policy rate again in December, amid growing signs of an economic downturn in the Euro area. In case Lagarde adopts a dovish tone by voicing her optimism about continuous progress in disinflation, the Euro could have a difficult time staying resilient against its major rivals.

Later in the day, Lagarde will be appearing in a panel discussion about the future of cross-border payments during the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington DC. She is unlikely to comment about the policy outlook during this event.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays below 50 after recovering from near-30 it touched on Monday, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact following a technical correction.

Looking south, 1.0800 (static level, round level) could be seen as interim support before 1.0780 (beginning point of the latest uptrend) and 1.0740 (static level from April).

On the upside, immediate resistance could be spotted at 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of 1.0900 (static level, round level). A daily close above the latter could discourage sellers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).