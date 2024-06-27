EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0700 following two-day decline.

US economic docket will feature key data releases on Thursday.

The US Dollar is likely to benefit from risk aversion.

EUR/USD extended its slide and touched its weakest level since early May slightly below 1.0670 on Wednesday. Although the pair edged higher early Thursday, it lost its recovery momentum after meeting resistance near 1.0700.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the final revisions to the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. The BEA is forecast to revise annualized GDP growth to 1.4% in Q1 from 1.3% in the previous estimate.

Other data releases from the US will include Durable Goods Orders for May, which is expected to decline 0.1%, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales for May.

Investors forecast the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to arrive at 236,000 in the week ending June 22, down slightly from 238,000 reported in the previous week. A reading above 240,000 could highlight loosening conditions in the labor market and cause the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its rivals.

In the second half of the day, investors will pay close attention to the risk perception. US stock index futures were last seen losing about 0.3% on the day. In case safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets ahead of the first US Presidential Debate, the USD could outperform its rivals even if macroeconomic data releases disappoint.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour edged higher but turned sideways near 40, highlighting a lack of recovery momentum.

Wednesday's price action confirmed 1.0670, the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, as strong support. In case EUR/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.0600 (psychological level, static level) could be set as the next bearish target.

On the upside, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.0730 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period Simple Moving Average).