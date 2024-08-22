EUR/USD trades comfortably above 1.1100 in the European session on Thursday.

Euro manages to stay resilient against its rivals after PMI data.

S&P Global PMI figures will be watched closely by market participants.

EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum on Wednesday and reached its highest level since July 2023 above 1.1170. Following a short lasting downward correction in the early European session, the pair holds steady at around 1.1150.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.11% -1.36% -1.44% -0.80% -1.20% -1.96% -1.75% EUR 1.11% -0.32% -0.28% 0.32% -0.18% -1.03% -0.65% GBP 1.36% 0.32% -0.10% 0.61% 0.13% -0.64% -0.35% JPY 1.44% 0.28% 0.10% 0.57% 0.19% -0.43% -0.47% CAD 0.80% -0.32% -0.61% -0.57% -0.43% -1.13% -1.00% AUD 1.20% 0.18% -0.13% -0.19% 0.43% -0.69% -0.49% NZD 1.96% 1.03% 0.64% 0.43% 1.13% 0.69% 0.24% CHF 1.75% 0.65% 0.35% 0.47% 1.00% 0.49% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from Germany showed on Thursday that the private sector's economic activity contracted at an accelerating pace in early August, with the HCOB Composite PMI dropping to 48.5 from 49.1 in July. Commenting on the surveys' findings, "the anticipated recovery in the second half of the year is failing to take shape," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. "The anticipated interest rate cuts by the ECB, expected by most analysts, might lift spirits a little, but it’s clear that the overall mood remains poor."

On a positive note, HCOB Composite PMI for the Eurozone improved to 51.2 in August from 50.2 in July. In the same period, the HCOB Services PMI jumped to 53.3 from 51.9. "The boost largely comes from a surge in services activity in France, with the Business Activity Index jumping by almost five points, likely linked to the buzz surrounding the Olympic Games in Paris," Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia explained.

In the second half of the day, S&P Global will release preliminary Services and Manufacturing PMI data for August. In case the Services PMI unexpectedly drops below 50, investors could reassess the possibility of a 50 basis points Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September and make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand. On the other hand, an upbeat PMI report could support the USD and cap EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades in the upper half of the ascending regression channel but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact with a possibility of a technical correction in the near term.

On the downside, 1.1100 (lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as strong support before 1.1060 (static level) and 1.1030 (50-period Simple Moving Average). In case the pair stabilizes above 1.1150 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.1170 (static level) could act as interim resistance before 1.1200 (upper limit of the ascending channel).