EUR/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.0400 on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Investors await November PCE inflation data from the US.

EUR/USD found support following Wednesday's sharp decline and closed marginally higher on Thursday. The pair gathers recovery momentum and trades at around 1.0400 in the European morning on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.02% 0.84% 2.12% 1.03% 1.85% 2.12% 0.18% EUR -1.02% -0.13% 1.19% 0.08% 0.99% 1.18% -0.77% GBP -0.84% 0.13% 1.20% 0.20% 1.12% 1.28% -0.65% JPY -2.12% -1.19% -1.20% -1.08% -0.27% 0.02% -1.82% CAD -1.03% -0.08% -0.20% 1.08% 0.86% 1.08% -0.85% AUD -1.85% -0.99% -1.12% 0.27% -0.86% 0.19% -1.75% NZD -2.12% -1.18% -1.28% -0.02% -1.08% -0.19% -1.93% CHF -0.18% 0.77% 0.65% 1.82% 0.85% 1.75% 1.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength on Thursday after outperforming its rivals on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish dot plot on Wednesday. Upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US further supported the currency. EUR/USD, however, managed to hold its ground.

The decisive upsurge seen in EUR/GBP cross on Wednesday showed that the Euro captured capital outflows out of Pound Sterling (GBP). The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it maintained the bank rate at 4.75% after the December meeting. Three members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, unexpectedly voted in favor of a rate cut, triggering a GBP selloff.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for November. Following the Fed meeting, investors are unlikely to react to the PCE inflation data.

Market participants will also keep a close eye on political developments in the US. There is a possibility of a government shutdown at the end of the day unless Congress approves a new spending bill. In case US T-bond yields turn south in the American session, the USD could have a hard time finding demand.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50 despite the latest rebound, suggesting that EUR/USD is still in a correction phase rather than turning bullish. On the downside, static support is located at 1.0350 ahead of 1.0300 (round level, static level) and 1.0240 (static level).

In case the pair stabilizes above 1.0400 (static level, round level) next resistances could be spotted at 1.0440 (static level) and 1.0500 (static level, 50-period Simple Moving Average).