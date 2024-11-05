EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range below 1.0900 on Tuesday.

Markets turn anxious on the day of the US presidential election.

The pair could come under renewed bearish pressure if 1.0870 support fails.

After opening the week with a big bullish gap, EUR/USD climbed above 1.0900 but lost its traction later in the American session on Monday. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel below 1.0900 in the European morning on Tuesday as investors move to the sidelines on the day of the US presidential election.

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar fuelled EUR/USD's rally on Monday. In the second half of the day, however, safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets and caused the pair to retreat.

The US economic calendar will feature the ISM Services PMI report for October. Nevertheless, market participants are unlikely to take large positions based on this data and await the outcome of the US election, which remains a very tight race according to the latest polls.

The TIPP poll has Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 48 points in nationwide, the Ipsos poll has Harris leading by two points, 50 vs 48, and the Atlas Intel poll has Trump leading by one, 50 vs 49, as per RealClearPolling. In some swing states, such as Arizona and North Carolina, Trump seems to be holding on to a marginal lead, while Harris seems to have closed the gap in others, such as Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

If the vote count in those swing states remain close, it might be a few days before a winner is called.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 50 and EUR/USD trades above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.0870, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

EUR/USD could face interim resistance at 1.0900 (round level). Once the pair clears this level, it could target 1.0950 (100-day SMA) and 1.1000 (round level, static level, 50-day SMA) next. On the downside, On the downside, a daily close below 1.0870 could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.0800 (round level, static level).