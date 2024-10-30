EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday.

Investors will have many data releases from Germany, the Eurozone and the US to assess.

The technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0850 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. Although the technical outlook highlights a buildup of bullish momentum, the Euro still faces a two-way risk on high-impact macroeconomic data releases.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.05% -0.21% -0.08% -0.29% -0.38% -0.11% EUR 0.22% 0.17% 0.00% 0.14% -0.07% -0.16% 0.11% GBP 0.05% -0.17% -0.18% -0.03% -0.24% -0.33% -0.04% JPY 0.21% 0.00% 0.18% 0.15% -0.06% -0.17% 0.12% CAD 0.08% -0.14% 0.03% -0.15% -0.22% -0.30% -0.01% AUD 0.29% 0.07% 0.24% 0.06% 0.22% -0.10% 0.20% NZD 0.38% 0.16% 0.33% 0.17% 0.30% 0.10% 0.29% CHF 0.11% -0.11% 0.04% -0.12% 0.01% -0.20% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Regional Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures and third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Germany will be watched closely by market participants. Investors expect Germany's GDP to contract at an annualized rate of 0.3% in the third quarter. A worse-than-expected GDP print, combined with soft regional inflation figures from Germany, could weigh on the Euro with the immediate reaction.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change for October will be featured in the US economic docket. Analysts see the employment in private sector rising by 115,000 following the 143,000 increase recorded in September.

Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP data, which is forecast to show an expansion at an annual rate of 3%.

In case the ADP and the GDP data both disappoint, the US Dollar (USD) is likely to come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD. On the flip side, the USD could regather its strength if these data arrive near or above market consensus. If the figures come in mixed, investors could refrain from taking large positions. In this scenario, the risk perception following the Wall Street's opening bell could be the driving factor for the USD's performance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD broke out of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose to 60, reflecting a bullish shift in the short-term technical bias.

On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average aligns as strong resistance at 1.0870 ahead of 1.0900 (round level) and 1.0940 (100-day SMA). Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0810-1.0800 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA, round level) before 1.0750 (static level) and 1.0700 (round level, static level).