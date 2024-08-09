EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.0900 on Friday.

Euro needs to break out of 1.0900-1.0940 range to determine next direction.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases.

EUR/USD closed the second consecutive day virtually unchanged on Thursday. The pair continues to fluctuate in a tight channel above 1.0900 early Friday as investors await the next catalyst.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.31% 0.44% -0.98% -1.25% -1.14% 0.85% EUR 0.07% 0.31% 0.35% -1.03% -1.17% -1.18% 0.81% GBP -0.31% -0.31% 0.11% -1.31% -1.47% -1.48% 0.51% JPY -0.44% -0.35% -0.11% -1.37% -1.72% -1.55% 0.44% CAD 0.98% 1.03% 1.31% 1.37% -0.24% -0.16% 1.66% AUD 1.25% 1.17% 1.47% 1.72% 0.24% -0.01% 2.00% NZD 1.14% 1.18% 1.48% 1.55% 0.16% 0.00% 2.01% CHF -0.85% -0.81% -0.51% -0.44% -1.66% -2.00% -2.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD edged lower in the early American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 233,000 from 250,000. Later in the day, the US Dollar (USD) lost its strength as risk flows started to dominate the action in financial markets, allowing the pair to erase its daily losses.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases that could influence EUR/USD's action ahead of the weekend.

Hence, investors are likely to react to changes in risk perception. At the time of press, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.25% on the day and US stock index futures were trading marginally higher.

In case market participants start moving away from risk-sensitive assets to avoid getting caught on the back foot over the weekend, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals and make it difficult for EUR/USD to stretch higher. On the other hand, a bullish opening in Wall Street and a continuation of the risk rally could help the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of directional momentum. On the downside, first support is located at 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) ahead of 1.0870, where the 100-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) meet the 20-day SMA, and 1.0840 (200-period SMA).

In case the pair breaks above 1.0940 (static level), technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0960 (static level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).