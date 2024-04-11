EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0750 following Wednesday sharp decline.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is forecast to leave key rates unchanged.

The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and registered its largest one-day loss of 2024 on Wednesday, losing over 1%. The pair holds steady slightly below 1.0750 early Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcements.

Stronger-than-forecast US inflation data for March caused investors to refrain from pricing in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in June and provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the core CPI both rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. These readings came in above analysts' estimates and the probability of the Fed holding the policy rate unchanged in June surged beyond 80% from 40% before inflation data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.80% 0.48% 0.54% 0.62% 0.93% 0.21% 1.13% EUR -0.80% -0.31% -0.27% -0.17% 0.14% -0.58% 0.34% GBP -0.48% 0.33% 0.06% 0.15% 0.46% -0.26% 0.66% CAD -0.54% 0.26% -0.07% 0.07% 0.41% -0.31% 0.60% AUD -0.62% 0.18% -0.15% -0.10% 0.30% -0.42% 0.49% JPY -0.94% -0.13% -0.44% -0.40% -0.32% -0.73% 0.21% NZD -0.21% 0.58% 0.26% 0.31% 0.41% 0.71% 0.91% CHF -1.14% -0.34% -0.66% -0.60% -0.51% -0.20% -0.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

On Thursday, the ECB is expected to hold key rates unchanged. Several ECB policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde, left the door open to a rate cut in June after the March policy meeting. Although markets are fairly certain that there will be an ECB policy pivot in June, a confirmation could highlight the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB and force EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.

In case Lagarde adopts a cautious tone regarding the inflation outlook and casts doubt over a reduction in key rates in June, the Euro could erase a portion of Wednesday's losses.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 30, pointing to oversold conditions. Investors, however, could ignore this development when reacting to the ECB event.

1.0730 (static level) aligns as interim support before 1.0700 (static level). With a break below the latter, EUR/USD could touch a fresh 2024-low and extend its slide toward 1.0660 (static level from November) next.

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.0770 (static level), 1.0800 (static level) and 1.0820 (100-period Simple Moving Average).