EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could gather recovery momentum on a soft US NFP reading

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0800 after recovering from multi-week lows.

Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets on Friday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 175,000 in July.

EUR/USD failed to build on Wednesday recovery gains and dropped to a fresh multi-week low of 1.0777 on Thursday. Early Friday, the pair holds slightly above 1.0800 as investors await July jobs report from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 1.11% -3.04% 0.35% 0.57% -0.91% -1.33% EUR -0.44% 0.62% -3.50% -0.08% 0.16% -1.36% -1.75% GBP -1.11% -0.62% -4.12% -0.72% -0.45% -1.96% -2.36% JPY 3.04% 3.50% 4.12% 3.48% 3.77% 2.21% 1.81% CAD -0.35% 0.08% 0.72% -3.48% 0.25% -1.28% -1.65% AUD -0.57% -0.16% 0.45% -3.77% -0.25% -1.49% -1.91% NZD 0.91% 1.36% 1.96% -2.21% 1.28% 1.49% -0.40% CHF 1.33% 1.75% 2.36% -1.81% 1.65% 1.91% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday as safe-haven flows dominated the financial markets, causing EUR/USD to push lower. In the European morning on Friday, US stock index futures are down between 0.7% and 1.8%, pointing to a risk-averse market atmosphere.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 175,000 in July, following the 206,000 increase recorded in June. In case the NFP disappoints, with a reading below 150,000, the immediate market reaction could cause the USD to come under renewed bearish pressure and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher. Nevertheless, the pair's upside could remain capped unless there is a noticeable improvement in risk mood.

On the other hand, a positive surprise could provide an additional boost heading into the weekend and drag EUR/USD to fresh multi-week lows.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently fully pricing in 75 basis points (bps) rate reduction this year, while seeing a 35% probability of a 100 bps cut. Investors could reassess the rate outlook if the data suggest that labor market conditions remain tight.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces a strong resistance area at 1.0810-1.0820, where the descending trend line meets the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In case the pair manages to stabilize above this level and starts using it as support, 1.0850 (20-day SMA) could be seen as the next resistance before 1.0880 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend).

On the downside, 1.0780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) aligns as first support before 1.0740 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0700 (psychological level, static level).