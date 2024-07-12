- EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.0900 in the European session on Friday.
- The US economic calendar will feature producer inflation data for June.
- Near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions for the pair.
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum in the American session on Thursday and reached its highest level since early June at 1.0900. After staging a downward correction, the pair holds comfortably above 1.0850 in the European session on Friday.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.42%
|-1.03%
|-1.00%
|-0.21%
|-0.36%
|0.47%
|0.00%
|EUR
|0.42%
|-0.42%
|-0.24%
|0.52%
|0.21%
|1.23%
|0.76%
|GBP
|1.03%
|0.42%
|0.12%
|0.99%
|0.63%
|1.65%
|1.18%
|JPY
|1.00%
|0.24%
|-0.12%
|0.80%
|0.67%
|1.65%
|1.06%
|CAD
|0.21%
|-0.52%
|-0.99%
|-0.80%
|-0.19%
|0.69%
|0.23%
|AUD
|0.36%
|-0.21%
|-0.63%
|-0.67%
|0.19%
|1.02%
|0.54%
|NZD
|-0.47%
|-1.23%
|-1.65%
|-1.65%
|-0.69%
|-1.02%
|-0.47%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|-0.76%
|-1.18%
|-1.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.54%
|0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Soft inflation data from the US caused the US Dollar (USD) to come under heavy selling pressure. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis, while the core CPI rose only 0.1% in the same period. Both of these readings came in below market expectations and allowed investors to continue to price in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September declined below 10% from above-20% before the CPI data releases.
In the second half of the day, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for June will be featured in the US economic docket. On a monthly basis, the PPI is forecast to rise 0.1%. A negative reading could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders and help EUR/USD push higher. On the other hand, a stronger-than-forecast increase could help the USD stay resilient against its rivals but market reaction could remain limited.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD remains technically overbought despite the pullback seen in the late American session on Thursday.
On the downside, 1.0840-1.0850 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, static level) aligns as first support before 1.0800, where the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located. In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 (static level, psychological level) and confirms this level as support, 1.0950 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as USD selloff picks up steam
EUR/USD extends its weekly rally and trades above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Following a modest recovery attempt seen after strong producer inflation data from the US, the USD stays under bearish pressure as risk flows dominate the markets.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.3000 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and rises toward 1.3000, trading at its strongest level in nearly a year. The improving risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand following Thursday's CPI-inspired selloff and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold remains on track to end week above $2,400
Following a short-lasting downward correction in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and looks to end the week above $2,400. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar heading into the weekend helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence. Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
Week ahead – ECB set to hold rates, plethora of data on the way
ECB is not expected to cut in July but will it signal one for next meeting? Retail sales will be the main highlight in the United States. UK CPI report will be vital for BoE’s August decision.