EUR/USD retreats below 1.0450 following Monday's volatile action.

The US Dollar holds its ground following President Trump's remarks on tariffs.

The technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum in the near term.

After reaching its highest level since early December above 1.0530 on Monday, EUR/USD lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The pair came under renewed bearish pressure early Tuesday and retreated below 1.0450 by the beginning of the European session.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% 0.43% 0.79% 0.21% 0.63% 0.56% 0.50% EUR -0.51% -0.09% 0.28% -0.30% 0.11% 0.04% -0.02% GBP -0.43% 0.09% 0.41% -0.21% 0.17% 0.12% 0.07% JPY -0.79% -0.28% -0.41% -0.60% -0.19% -0.27% -0.32% CAD -0.21% 0.30% 0.21% 0.60% 0.41% 0.34% 0.28% AUD -0.63% -0.11% -0.17% 0.19% -0.41% -0.07% -0.12% NZD -0.56% -0.04% -0.12% 0.27% -0.34% 0.07% -0.06% CHF -0.50% 0.02% -0.07% 0.32% -0.28% 0.12% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that he is pushing for universal tariffs on imports to start at 2.5% and rise gradually, per the Financial Times. In response, President Trump told reporters that he wants tariffs “much bigger than 2.5%,” noting that he hasn't yet decided on the level. Additionally, Trump said they are going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “in the very near future," to return production of these essential goods to the US.

In the early American session, the US Census Bureau will publish Durable Goods Orders data for December and the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence Index data for January. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday, however, investors are unlikely to take large positions based on these releases. Nevertheless, any fresh headlines regarding the US trade policy could affect the risk mood and drive the USD's valuation in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last two 4-hour candles below the 20-period Simple Moving Average, pointing to a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.

EUR/USD was last seen trading slightly below 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend). If that level stays intact as resistance, 1.0390-1.0400 (200-period Simple Moving Average, Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next support before 1.0340-1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA).

Looking north, a strong resistance could be spotted at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0540 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).