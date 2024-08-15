EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls could remain interested while 1.1000 holds as support

EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after touching a fresh 2024-high on Wednesday.

The US economic calendar will feature several key data releases on Thursday.

The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level of 2024 near 1.1050 on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades slightly above 1.1000 in the European session on Thursday.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.80% -0.64% 0.49% -0.20% -0.63% 0.06% 0.14% EUR 0.80% 0.18% 1.28% 0.60% 0.06% 0.85% 0.96% GBP 0.64% -0.18% 1.34% 0.42% -0.13% 0.67% 0.78% JPY -0.49% -1.28% -1.34% -0.67% -1.17% -0.43% -0.36% CAD 0.20% -0.60% -0.42% 0.67% -0.47% 0.26% 0.37% AUD 0.63% -0.06% 0.13% 1.17% 0.47% 0.80% 0.92% NZD -0.06% -0.85% -0.67% 0.43% -0.26% -0.80% 0.10% CHF -0.14% -0.96% -0.78% 0.36% -0.37% -0.92% -0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the core CPI both rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in July, as forecast. The risk mood improved following the US inflation figures, making it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand.

In the European morning, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day. The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and July Retail Sales data on Thursday.

A significant decline in the number of first-time application for unemployment benefits, with a reading below 220,000, could help the US Dollar (USD) gather strength with the immediate reaction. Meanwhile, Retail Sales are forecast to rise 0.3% after staying unchanged in June. A negative print could revive fears over an economic downturn in the US and hurt the USD, even if the Jobless Claims data comes in better than forecast.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. In case policymakers note that a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut is unlikely in September following the July inflation readings, the USD is likely to stay resilient against its rivals.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 70 after touching 80 on Wednesday, suggesting that the pair's bullish bias remains intact following a technical correction.

On the downside, 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.0960 (static level), 1.0940 (static level) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level). In case the pair manages to hold above 1.1000, buyers could look to retain control. In this scenario, 1.1050-1.1060 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1100 (psychological level, static level).