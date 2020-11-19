EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1876
- European indexes closed in the red, US ones were mixed, as concerns outweighed hopes.
- Market players ignored soft macroeconomic data coming from both shores of the Atlantic.
- EUR/USD keeps trading above the 1.1800 level but edged lower for a second consecutive day.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1850 as the American session comes to an end, recovering from a daily low of 1.1815 and up for the day. The American dollar benefited from a worsening market’s mood that kept European equities in negative territory throughout the day and also hit Wall Street. Investors’ concerns gyrated around coronavirus developments as the pandemic keeps spreading in the US and Europe, with the first toughening measures to curb the spread.
Macroeconomic data passed unnoticed, although the EU published the September Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €25.2 billion, below the market’s expectations. Meanwhile, the US released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 13. The report showed that 742K people filed for unemployment, worse than anticipated. The country also published the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which came in at 26.3, better than the 22 expected. October Existing Home Sales increased by 4.3%, beating expectations.
This Friday, Germany will publish the October Producer Price Index, while the EU will unveil the preliminary estimate of November Consumer Confidence, seen falling from -15.5 to -17.7. The US won’t release relevant macroeconomic reports.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it has spent the day developing around a directionless 20 SMA now above it. The same chart shows that the 100 SMA converges with the 200 SMA, both lacking directional strength. The Momentum indicator holds within negative levels without favoring a particular bias, as the RSI advances around 55. The risk will skew to the downside only on a break below 1.1800.
Support levels: 1.1800 1.1760 1.1720
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1965
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.
EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes
The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?
Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.
WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.