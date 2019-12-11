EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1136
- A concerned Fed added pressure on the greenback, rate hikes out of the table
- Uncertainty around the US-China trade relationship kept investors in cautious mode.
- EUR/USD at weekly highs and short-term bullish ahead of ECB’s decision.
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh multi-week high of 1.1144, up for the day amid dollar’s persistent weakness, and Fed’s conservative stance. Speculative interest has begun pricing in a delay in a US-China trade deal, while fearing the next round of tariffs scheduled for December 15, will come into effect as planned. Although both sides continue reaffirming they are close to an agreement, they are incapable of offering something material to work with. Furthermore, Chinese negotiators were said to want levies canceled as a pre-condition for continued negotiation of a trade deal.
The greenback eased despite November inflation came in slightly better than anticipated, up for the month 0.3% and by 2.1% when compared to November 2018. Underlying inflation remained above 2.% up by 2.3% YoY. The US Federal Reserve, in the meantime, announced its latest monetary policy decision, and as expected, policymakers kept rates on hold. The FOMC funds rate was left at 1.50%-1.75%, while the dot plot provided little of interest. The accompanying statement showed that policymakers would continue to monitor data for the economic outlook “including global developments and muted inflation pressures.” The dollar shed some additional ground with the news.
This Thursday is the ECB’s turn to announce what’s next with monetary. It will be the first meeting presided by Mrs. Christine Lagarde. There are little clues on what she will do, although she promised an in-depth review of the central bank’s policies.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1135 ahead of the Asian opening at levels last seen early in November. The pair is currently advancing above the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, which skews the risk to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which anyway are confined to a tight range and lack directional strength. Technical indicators have turned higher within positive levels, heading firmly north and suggesting additional gains ahead. The advance could continue toward October high at 1.1179.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1065 1.1030
Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1210
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at multi-week highs as Fed worried about inflation
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1144 and holds nearby,as the US Federal Reserve suggested ranges will remain low for long, as “significant, persistent” inflation needed before moving in that direction
AUD/USD nears 0.6900 ahead of the Asian opening
Despite uncertainty around the US-China trade relationship and soft Australian data, the Aussie rallied the most on a dovish Fed. AUD/USD holding on to gains in the 0.6870/80 price zone.
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap
The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.
Gold surges with a dovish Fed, stays below critical 1,480
Gold prices got boosted by persistent dollar’s weakness and US-China tensions. Spot near but below the 1,480 threshold.
USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 108.60 as Fed keeps rates on hold
The USD/JPY pair initially rose to 108.76 and the reversed falling to 108.57, the new daily low following the decision of the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged.