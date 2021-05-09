EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2167
- Poor US employment-related data backed the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy.
- Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged.
- EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. The greenback collapsed after the release of the April Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed that the US added just 266K jobs in the month, largely missing the roughly 1 million expected. The unemployment rate increased to 6.1% against the expected slide to 5.8%, while the participation rate increased to 61.7% from 61.5%. Wages rose more than anticipated but at a slower-than-average pace.
The report spurred demand for high-yielding assets, with the DJIA and the S&P 500 reaching all-time highs and US government bond yields plummeting. The poor employment figures somehow confirmed the US Federal Reserve’s stance of maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy for longer, and that’s what speculative interest rushed to price in.
On Monday, the EU will publish May Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at 14 from 13.1 previously. The US will release the April ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, expected at 29.5 from 37.2 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is poised to extend its advance, as it settled near a fresh multi-week high. The daily chart shows that it has accelerated north above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher between the longer ones. Technical indicators have bounced from their midlines, now offering strong bullish slopes. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is overbought, although technical indicators have barely losing their bullish strength in extreme levels. The moving averages remain far below the current level, reflecting the sharp increase in buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2150 1.2110 1.2070
Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2240 1.2285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.