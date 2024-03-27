- Further weakness prompted EUR/USD to revisit 1.0810.
- The Dollar managed to remain bid amidst thin volatility.
- Investors’ attention stays on the release of US PCE.
The modest uptick in the US Dollar (USD) led to a similarly humble decline in EUR/USD, with the pair revisiting the 1.0810 zone, and the USD Index (DXY) flirting with the top of the recent range near 104.50.
The fluctuations in spot were accompanied by overall negative developments in both US and German yields across the curve, all amidst an unchanged monetary policy framework.
Regarding monetary policy, there are expectations that both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will begin their easing cycles, potentially starting in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may differ, leading to potentially divergent strategies between the two central banks. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the ECB will not significantly lag behind the Fed.
Around the ECB, board member Cipollone noted earlier in the session that moderating wage growth in the euro bloc lends support to the case for a rate cut, further underscoring that even after an interest rate reduction, the bank’s policy would remain substantially restrictive.
Back to the Fed, and according to the FedWatch Tool provided by CME Group, the likelihood of a rate cut in June ticked a tad lower to arouund 58%.
Overall, the relatively subdued economic fundamentals in the euro area, combined with the growing probability of a "soft landing" for the US economy, strengthen expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, particularly as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures almost simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could experience a more notable correction, initially targeting its year-to-date low around 1.0700 before possibly revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November near the 1.0500 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the upside, EUR/USD is projected to encounter early resistance at the March high of 1.0981 (March 8), then the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11) and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further advances from here might lead to a test of the December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
However, a sustained break below the crucial 200-day SMA at 1.0836 could trigger a deeper retracement to the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14) ahead of the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1). The loss of this region exposes the weekly low is 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), seconded by the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level is 1.0400.
The 4-hour chart shows the resurgence of the downward bias. That said, the initial level of support is 1.0801, before 1.0761. In contrast, the next visible upward barrier looks to be 1.0942, followed by 1.0963 and 1.0998. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remained negative, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing to around 42.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.