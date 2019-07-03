EUR/USD faces a wall of resistance as markets digest Lagarde's nomination – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been under pressure below 1.1300 and may have a hard time recapturing this level. Markets are digesting the nomination of IMF MD Christine Lagarde to lead the European Central Bank – and she may extend the dovish stance of incumbent Mario Draghi. What technical levels should we watch?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD faces an area of resistance starting from 1.1296 and culminating at 1.1319. It is a dense cluster of lines including the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Bollinger Band one-hour Upper, the PP one-week S2, the SMA 50-1h, the BB 1d-Middle, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and more lines.
If the world's most-popular currency pair exceeds this level, some resistance awaits at 1.1343 where we see the convergence of the SMA 5-1d, the SMA 200-1d, and the PP 1d-R2.
Looking down, weak support awaits at 1.1250 where we note the confluence of SMA 200-4h and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Further down, even weaker support awaits at 1.1219 where the Pivot Point one-month S1 meets the SMA 50-1d.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
