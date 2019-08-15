EUR/USD Current price: 1.1136
- A holiday in Europe maintains the shared currency under pressure.
- Upbeat US Retail Sales lift the dollar ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its slump, sentiment making big noise in the way.
The EUR/USD pair recovered just modestly from 1.1130, the low set Wednesday, to reach a daily high of 1.1158. Sentiment continues to lead the way in the financial world, and particularly for the shared currency, as several countries in the Union are on holiday. That said, the EU macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Thursday. The market’s mood attempted to improve early Europe, but news coming from China turned it back sour, as the country threatened to retaliate against the latest round of Trump’s tariffs, accusing the US to violate the accord made in Osaka.
In the US, on the other hand, data was upbeat. Retail Sales increased by 0.7% in July, more than doubling the 0.3% expected advance. The core Retail Sales Control Group printed 1.0% against the 0.3% expected. Also, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for August resulted at 4.8, while the Philly Manufacturing Survey for the same period rose to 16.8, both surpassing the market’s forecast. Finally, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 9, came in at 220K worse than the expected 214K. More US data is coming ahead.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is barely holding above its weekly low, battling with the 50% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4 hours chart, sellers surged around a bearish 100 SMA, with the pair developing below all of its moving averages. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally comes at 1.1160, providing a more relevant resistance. Technical indicators are neutral-to-bearish well into negative levels, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1125 1.1080 1.1045
Resistance levels: 1.1160 1.1195 1.1230
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds
Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.
Gold continues to move sideways near $1,520 handle
Despite today's mixed headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute, major equity indexes in the US started the day modestly higher and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pulled away from the multi-year lows that it touched earlier in the day.