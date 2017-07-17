EUR/JPY analysis: yen eased, but remains strong

The EUR/JPY pair posted a modest intraday advance as the common currency gain traction in the American session, while the JPY traded with a soft tone on improved risk sentiment. Activity around the pair was limited, having been unable to trade outside Friday's range, leaving therefore a neutral stance in the short term. Further yen declines, however, seem limited, as US Treasury yields remained near recent lows. From a technical point of view, the pair has once again managed to bounce from a dip towards the 23.6% retracement of the latest weekly advance at 128.80, the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA has continued advancing, now standing a few pips below the mentioned Fibonacci support, whilst technical indicators hover directionless around their mid-lines, indicating limited buying interest around the cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.